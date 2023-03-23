We asked our fan writer to pick the best save they'd seen a Brentford goalkeeper make and Wojciech Szczesny in 2010 against Bristol Rovers got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:

John: Another Wojciech Szczesny save, this time against Carlisle. Their striker was starting to celebrate what looked to be a certain goal, then this hand appeared and palmed the ball away. Incredible.

Ian: So many to chose from as I've watched Brentford for over 60 years! Last season against Liverpool at Gtech Stadium - David Raya saving from Diogo Jota. Or Richard Lee against Everton at Griffin Park in a penalty shootout in 2010, saving from Phil Jagielka to help Brentford progress to the next round of the cup.

Kew: Got to be the David Button save away against Preston in 2016. Shot from outside the box, big deflection in the six-yard area, stuck his right arm up and pushed it onto the bar... a wonder save.

Check out the full piece on great saves here