Neilson must steady the ship after 'humbling defeat'

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

The noise regarding Hearts' humbling defeat against Aberdeen could be heard all along Gorgie Road despite the fact the game took place 128 miles away at Pittodrie.

There is no doubt the Dons have improved in recent weeks and their home record has been one of the few plus points this season, but it was the manner of the loss that has shocked even the most diehard of Jambos.

The task now for Robbie Neilson is somehow to steady the ship after a run of four defeats in five matches.

The desire and indeed expectation from everyone at Tynecastle is a third place finish in the Scottish Premiership, and more European adventures to look forward to.

The players must share a fair proportion of the blame for their failings in recent weeks but as we all know the vast majority of the pressure is hoisted onto the shoulders of the coaching staff.

Neilson has handled adversity in the past and has shown he can rejuvenate a squad when serious questions are being asked.

Hearts have two matches at home (St Mirren and Ross County) and two away (Kilmarnock and Hibernian) before the split, after which they will go head to head with those who want to wrestle third place from their grasp.