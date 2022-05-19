Everton 3-2 Crystal Palace: Vieira reaction

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira said: "Disappointed as in the first half we played some really good football and controlled the tempo of the game and tactically. We came into the second half with confidence but did not respect the game as much as in the first half.

"Slowly they started to get into the game. The first goal woke up the crowd and it became difficult for us. The game went into a fight and we could not cope with it.

"We lost control. Tactically and technically we could not keep the ball or move it quickly enough. It became difficult to create chances. We didn't score the third and they come back. We need to play with more maturity. But that is what we need to do to become a better team.

"In the final game we want to finish on a high. The fans at home have been really good to us and being behind the team. We have to give them what they deserve with a really good performance."