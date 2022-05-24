Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls, external

Rating: Easy, 10/10. Well, if I could, 20/10. A brilliant season.

Best performance: Has to be the home game against Manchester United. It was our first win at home since Boxing Day and we destroyed them.

Player of the season: Undoubtedly, Marc Cucurella. Every game, he puts in 110%.

Player whose time is up: Sadly, Neal Maupay. I’ve been saying this all season.

Opposition player you’d love at your team: Mohamed Salah. I can dream.

Happy with your manager? Absolutely, yes. We’ve had our ups and downs but what teams haven’t?

One learning to take into next season: Come back fighting and play every game like it was a cup final.

