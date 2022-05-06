We wanted to hear from you after Leicester's Europa Conference League campaign came to an end at the hands of Roma.

The mood is pretty flat among Foxes fans right now:

Neil: Extremely disappointing performance. No good blaming the referee, too many of the Leicester team just didn't turn up. Lacking any real quality. The goal summed up Leicester's season. Far too passive, without real improvement and changes I don't see next season being any better.

Dan: A really slow, lethargic performance last night with too many players off their creative best. Rodgers has a preference for building passages of play and recycling possession, but so often this season it's seen us create very little. Our xG numbers are poor. Our big chance creation is tepid. With 8/11 players being under 6ft, corners are a problem.

Paul: I've followed the Foxes for 53 years and there have been ups and downs. I have really enjoyed the recent ups, but last night's performance was passive at best. 63% possession, but mostly in your own half and the first shot on target is in the 78th minute = poor. No Albrighton = no urgency and why no Choudhury again?

Ash: I support my club through the bad times and the good. The atmosphere in Rome was a factor, so was the poor officiating, so was fatigue and players returning from injury, and so is the upheavals and craziness of the last two years. My team did me and the city proud, reaching a European semi-final on top of all that.

