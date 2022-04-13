Charlie Slater, BBC East Midlands Today sports reporter

There was a relaxed vibe at Leicester City’s training ground on Wednesday. The players were all smiles through the warm up before they got to the more tactical work.

Before that Brendan Rodgers took time out to come across and chat to media. Still, they remain very focused on the job and are well aware of the size of the task at hand against a big club in PSV Eindhoven.

PSV have the Dutch Cup final to look forward to this weekend, but the Foxes don’t expect that to be any distraction for their hosts tomorrow. As Rodgers said in the press conference, this is one of those European nights that you relish.

The training session I watched was a running start to what is going to be a hectic Easter weekend for Leicester that includes three of the next four nights in hotels between the Netherlands and Newcastle, where they play their next Premier League game on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel gave good insight into what life can be like juggling domestic and European football, and said they will spend more time with team-mates this week than their families. It’s not all glitz and glam.