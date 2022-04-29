The attitude among the team remains positive and determined. The players have been training well and Lampard said they are ready for the next game.

Reflecting on the Merseyside derby defeat at Anfield, Lampard said: "We created opportunities ourselves. Some things you can’t control in games that go against you and you have to keep going and the players did that."

On whether there has been any response from the PGMOL regarding the penalty incident on Sunday, Lampard - who also referred to a decision that went against the Toffees in their home loss to Manchester City - said: "No, I didn’t expect there to be. Manchester City cost us a point on the day. Who knows what Liverpool would have cost us if we got a penalty and went 1-0 up. Those things are crucial to us and they went against us."

On whether Sunday's match against Chelsea means more because of his history with the club: "I don’t think so. Chelsea is always a big part of my life. My only thought for it is Everton and preparing the team to win the game."

On the Everton fans: "Our fans are brilliant. They are passionate, it’s their life. It’s important the players understand that. I certainly do. If we are together in this moment, it makes us stronger."

Lampard said Dominic Calvert-Lewin will return to the squad and Yerry Mina is also available.

On Tom Davies being back in training: "I am very delighted. He is a great lad and I look forward to working with him. We need to get him more training and game minutes and hope that he can contribute in latter phase of the season."