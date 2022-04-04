Antonio Conte has "completely rejuvenated" Harry Kane and Spurs are reaping the benefits, according to former Tottenham full-back Stephen Kelly.

Spurs thrashed Newcastle despite falling behind, and Kelly believes Kane's ability to link the play has transformed their fortunes.

"It's so hard for teams to mark him," Kelly told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "He drops in and, as soon as he does, Son and Dejan Kulusevski are off and the wing-backs are flying forward.

"When you have a manager like Conte, he's someone you want to play for as he has the ability to win something.

"Kane was not right in the summer - that was all club politics - but Conte has completely rejuvenated him.

"He was wonderful to watch."

Ex-Liverpool and Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam agreed, praising the firepower from across Spurs' side.

"Previously, if Kane didn't score, Spurs struggled, but that's not the case," Adam said. "He was phenomenal with his link up, while Conte throws his full-backs forward.

"It was a wonderful performance from Spurs."

