David Michael, My Old Man Said, external

Aston Villa’s first away draw of the season, against Leicester City, will go down as one of the most pivotal points in Steven Gerrard’s managerial career so far.

It averted a fifth consecutive loss, which would have set up the prospect of former manager Dean Smith coming to Villa Park this weekend with the opportunity to deliver a damaging blow to his successor.

Gerrard will take heart from the resolve his team showed at Leicester.

Several results have been compromised by unforced errors, a lack of defensive discipline and balance in the midfield recently.

With Villa looking to instil a culture change in the quest for greater consistency, the likes of Morgan Sanson and Bertrand Traore may find their days numbered at the club.

With four starts between them this season and with recent injuries, they could be the first names outgoing in the summer window as Gerrard is primed to reshuffle his squad.