Dundee move 'felt right' for Reilly

Charlie Reilly reckons having trained with Dundee for the past year can help him take the leap from Scottish League 2 to Premiership in his stride.

The 21-year-old forward has left Albion Rovers to become Tony Docherty's latest Dundee signing on a two-year deal.

Reilly - who was nominated for PFA Scotland player of the year after a 24-goal season with Rovers - said of his move: "I am delighted to get it over the line, it’s been a long time coming and I can’t wait to get started.

"The club felt right for me, I’ve been in training for a long time and the boys were good with me.

"Being in at the club for training last season helped massively while I was at Albion. It helped me a lot fitness wise and in a lot of other ways too.

"I’ve had good conversations with the gaffer and he’s shown belief in me, he knows what I can do. I’m really excited to work with him and to get started.”