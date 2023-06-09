West Ham cult hero Julian Dicks admits he "probably would not play many games in this era" as he reflects on a colourful career in the game.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Chris Warburton, Dicks explained how his style of play was of its generation as well as his love for West Ham and Upton Park.

"I was an aggressive player - but I was good too. I wasn't just aggressive," he said. "That was an era back then where you had to look after yourself.

"I played against wingers like Tony Daley, Franz Carr and Ruel Fox and they were rapid. Luckily enough, back then I could kick people. I had to kick them, otherwise they make my 90 minutes a torrid time.

"I could exist in this era, but I don't think I'd play many games. One mistimed tackle now and you're in the book. It's ridiculous."

Dicks was a coach at West Ham under Slaven Bilic between 2015 and 2017, at a time when the Hammers moved from their old ground to the London Stadium.

"It was the best place in the world to play football," he said. "The fans were magnificent to me.

"It was a very, very sad day when we left there and I still drive down Barking Road and Green Street every six months, just to reminisce!"

For the full interview, listen from 1'38'00 on BBC Sounds