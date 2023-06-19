Bournemouth fan Saj Rahman has been speaking to BBC Radio Solent on the announcement of Gary O'Neil's departure: "I am still in shock and cannot believe it - this is crazy news that has come absolutely out of nowhere. I was casually scrolling through Twitter and I had to double check what I was reading and ask myself, 'am I seeing this right?'

"When Gary O'Neil came in we were at rock bottom after Scott Parker showed zero faith in the squad. O'Neil came in and reinstalled belief in the squad and made it his own.

"I feel like a lot of Cherries fans are going to be confused by the sacking. O'Neil hasn't done anything wrong in my eyes. I think after we stayed up, with that new money coming in, Foley wants to take Bournemouth to a new level.

"I just feel that we owed O'Neil at least the beginning of the season to see what he could do with the squad, considering what he was able to do with a team that everyone had written off last season.

"I think this just shows Bill Foley isn't messing about."

BBC Radio Solent are doing a special sports show tonight (18:00 BST) on the Gary O’Neil sacking. It will be available on BBC Sounds – here is the schedule