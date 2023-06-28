'Exceptionally hard-working 'Well showing enthusiasm'

Stuart Kettlewell has said the application of his side was "top class" as they kicked off their pre-season with a win in the Netherlands.

There's been no rest for the Motherwell players who have been back in the swing of things this week before defeating HSC Haaksbergen on Tuesday.

"How do you get fit for playing football? It's to play football isn't it, it's to go on the full-size pitch to play 11v11," the Steelmen's boss said.

"They've worked exceptionally hard but I think you can see that enthusiasm when the ball's out there and they've got their strip on and they're ready to play.

"You can see the application from the players, it's been first class so far I can't complain from that point of view.

"A big factor at this stage of the season is to make sure that we come out without injuries and the plus side is we've got one or two guys in there that might be available for Friday for the next game that we have."