Treble-winning Manchester City are represented by record-breaking goalscorer Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne, Ruben Dias, World Cup winner Julian Alvarez, Bernardo Silva, Rodri and Josko Gvardiol in the Ballon D'or nominations.

Croatia defender Gvardiol was not at City last season but Ilkay Gundogan, now at Barcelona, was and he also makes the 30-man shortlist.

We want to hear from you. Do any of Man City's nominees deserve to win the Ballon D'or? Let us know who and why here