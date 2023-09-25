We asked for your views on Saturday's game between Crystal Palace and Fulham.

Here are some of your comments:

Crystal Palace fans

Gavin: Disappointing game and result. Gaining a clean sheet is probably the highlight. Palace expected to win this home fixture but again it was a poor first half and, whilst Palace improved after the break, it still didn't look likely we were going to score. We are looking woefully short of firepower and our midfield cannot solely rest on Eze.

Ken: It seems that Roy's Palace prefer to play whatever football they do play, in their own half. I feel that if they continue to do that, how can they possibly score goals? On this performance, I certainly would not want to play as centre forward for Palace, as there were no chances created.

Geoff: Same old dross from negative Roy. There is not enough competition for a first team place. I would like to see Graham Potter as our manager. Roy has done a very good job with the budget he's been given, however it's time for a different approach.

Keith: We didn’t have enough penetration against Fulham, who defended well. Disappointed the substitutes weren’t made earlier and more adventurously, but a point was as much as Palace deserved.

Fulham fans

Brian: I thought we played well, never really looked in danger, and on the balance should have won. I'm still frustrated with our owner's son, who doesn't see the need for another striker, but I have to live with that. We were sound and on another day should've and could've had at least two goals. This is a good squad and Marco is the man. We'll improve I'm sure.

Rob: Solid and dominated for periods but lacked a cutting edge up front. We need a goalscorer or we could end up getting into a dog fight. There's a lot to like about the performance. We wouldn't let Luke Harris go on loan due to lack of numbers. What about Jay Stansfield scoring for Birmingham? Bring him back.