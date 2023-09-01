We asked who would make your deadline day wish list.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Peter: Wouldn’t say no to a cheeky little Emile Smith Rowe.

Edward: Full-backs. Quite simply, just full-backs. Having just three established ones available in Lamptey, Veltman and Estupinan, one of whom is massively injury prone and another is not very quick. In a season where we're competing on four fronts, that is not a good idea, no matter how much we try to convince ourselves. Gross and Milner can fill in if needed.

Joe: We need an attacking midfielder to replace Mac Allister, plus a decent big centre-back to partner Dunk.

Chris: Two good young strikers are needed now we are playing more games in the Europa League.

Zach: We need a midfielder who can defend and attack.