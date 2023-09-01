Steven McInerney, Esteemed Kompany, external

It is never easy seeing an academy player move on, especially one that has been at the club all of his life.

Cole Palmer’s move to Chelsea stings a little.

It won't for every City fan of course, but it does for me. I have been watching the highly talented youngster for years as he rose through the academy ranks. It had been a tough route to the first team, but it finally felt like the stars had aligned and his chance was beckoning.

Riyad Mahrez moved on, Juanma Lillo returned to the club as Pep’s assistant, a mentor of his, and he impressed with a wondergoal against Arsenal and a man-of-the-match performance as City won the Uefa Super Cup.

It felt like this was genuinely his time! Only for him to then go and sign for Chelsea. Yep, Chelsea.

I cannot lie - it’s supremely disappointing, but this is life at the top, I guess.

The money is good - £45m for a player who has only played a handful of games is good business, whichever way you paint it. That net-spend trophy is big news in 2023, I hear.

I still cannot shake the feeling that Chelsea have signed a brilliant footballer however. Elegant and slight, he has a wonderful ability to glide past people as gently as the breeze on a sunny day. He has magic in those boots. He will score goals and he will create chances.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea is the right move for him, especially with a resurgent Raheem Sterling on the right. He could easily get lost among the 563 senior players they seem to have, but one thing is for sure - he certainly has the talent to beat the odds.

As a City fan, I wish him well.