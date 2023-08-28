We asked for your views on Saturday's game between Everton and Wolves.

Here are some of your comments:

Everton fans

Pat: We played better but the calls to sack Dyche are ridiculous, as it's the players who have got the last few managers sacked. If someone else comes in, we will still have the same players, but we need a striker. The players are lacking in confidence, so hopefully new players coming in will boost the squad. We're missing McNeil so I can't wait for him to be back.

Frank: Let’s hope the fans don’t do their usual moaning and hound the manager out. They hounded Martinez out, who was doing well, and that pattern continues. Stop blaming management for the players not performing.

Dennis: They need a striker. The reason why they don’t have a striker is simple - Bill Kenwright and Farhad Moshiri. They have been obsessed with the new stadium and nothing else. One thing is for certain, they will have the best stadium in the Championship. We need them both out of the club now.

Alex: Yes the result was against us, however we showed a lot of fight, spirit and heart. If we continue to play this way, the chances and luck will come. We need to stop relying on DCL, see if we can get rid of Maupay to a Championship club, and build the attack around Danjuma. He has a lot to offer and he will score goals.

Wolves fans

Alan: A bit of a shambles but three vital points. I wish we would try Neto on the left, there's far too many players down the right. Superb goalkeeping by Sa, it was good to see him back in form after a couple of shaky games. Silva misses another one-on-one, maybe the tall Austrian has earned his place!

Steve: Typical, nothing happening until a recognised striker is put on and he scores. Doesn’t this tell the manager who to play from the start of the game? It's time for the manager to wake up, as he now has proof of who he needs to play. Alternatively, he can walk too like the other managers. Kalajdzic was bought in as a striker and, if he’s fit, he should play.

John: Difficult times for Wolves, so today's win was a massive boost. Despite losing our first two games, we hadn't played badly and really should have beaten Man Utd. Our current squad looks committed and they are working hard, so today will give the players a lot of confidence.

Graham: I think Silva is now looking the part together with Cunha, but he just wants a bit more confidence in front of goal. Kalajdzic gives us other options and we should play to his strengths, looking for knockdowns for the other forwards.