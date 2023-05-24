Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Three weeks ago at his press conference, Unai Emery sounded like a character in a musical, as if his emotion was about to turn into song. "If – IF! – we are playing against Tottenham with the possibility to be in front of them, it would be AMAZING. And IF we are playing the last match against Brighton at home, here, with the possibility to be better than them in the table and trying to get a position, it would be FANTASTIC."

And so it will be. It has been a slightly bumpier road just lately, with the defeat at Molineux and a stressful draw at Anfield, but Villa have made Emery's hope a reality. Not only that, they start with the advantage – win and you're in.

Villa's astonishing surge in the second half of the season has not always been thrill-a-minute stuff, and for a while against Liverpool they were swimming against the tide. But there is undoubtedly greater confidence about Villa, a belief in their own ability that was perhaps missing at the start of the season. The same is true of Brighton, but surely not of their direct rivals now Tottenham, who will have the majority of the crowd loudly against them in their final match at Leeds.

Having come this far, we shouldn't tempt fate on Villa's behalf. However, finishing seventh rather than eighth might well mean a major change to Villa's summer plans and to equip the squad accordingly.

Working out a strategy for it would be the responsible, not premature, thing to do and they surely will have. West Ham's struggles this season in the league – even as they have prospered in Europe – show how demanding a European campaign can be for a club not in the regular habit.

Some people get a bit sniffy about the Europa Conference League, but I don't imagine any Hammers fans with tickets for Prague next month think that way, and Villa won't either. "I LOVE Europe" trilled Emery recently, and with his record it's no wonder. He's come to the right place then because – as anyone with a Villa fan in their life will confirm – so do they.

As the teams emerge on Sunday afternoon, they'll tell Emery in unmistakable terms just how much. One more push.