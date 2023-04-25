Why Saints face a third trip to Rugby Park

One of St Johnstone's pairings in the post-split fixtures has been reversed in order to ensure every Premiership club has 19 home and away fixtures.

The Perth side make a third visit to Rugby Park to face Kilmarnock on 20 May.

Five pairings were switched in total, with Dundee United making a third trip to Motherwell.

In the top six, Aberdeen visit Celtic for a third time and the Dons welcome St Mirren for a third Pittodrie meeting, while Hibernian host Rangers for a third time.