'Uneasy' time for players as club look to 'future succession plan' - Johnson

Hibs manager Lee Johnson says "there are a lot of conversations to be had with a lot of players" as the club ramp up plans for squad "evolution".

Along with newly-appointed director of football Brian McDermott, Johnson is making decisions on contracts and recruitment.

"The budget starts getting set and you've got to maximise that," he said.

"We spoke a couple windows ago about our underperforming budget, based on the injuries we've had and some decisions we made earlier on.

"All the expertise we're bringing into the building, all the conversations that we're having that are not about the next game, are about the future succession plan.

"People might speak about the headline names but there are a lot of players from the academy all the way through.

"It's an uneasy time in the season for these guys and it's up to us to deliver the message in the right way, positive and negative."