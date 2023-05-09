Two Rangers players in Premiership team of the year

Rangers captain James Tavernier and on-loan Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman have both been named in the PFA Scotland Premiership team of the year.

Tavernier has continued his ever-reliable source of goals for the Ibrox club this season, scoring 15 in the league and assisting eight more, while Tillman has scored 10 and assisted four league goals during his loan stint.

Team in full: Joe Hart (Celtic), James Tavernier (Rangers), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Carl Starfelt (Celtic), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Reo Hatate (Celtic), Malik Tillman (Rangers), Duk (Aberdeen), Kevin van Veen (Motherwell), Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic).