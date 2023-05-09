James Maddison "has a right" to express his opinions on his Leicester team mates according to New York Times journalist Rory Smith.

Maddison said the Foxes were not hungry enough after their Premier League survival hopes suffered a blow with a 5-3 defeat at Fulham.

The England international later moved to clarify his comments, stating on Twitter: "When I say not hungry enough I mean aggressive and on the front foot in duels, not us wanting to win or realising the importance.

"We were not good enough today and we've only got ourselves to blame and apologise for that. But, as someone who sees the work we are doing every single day to try and put this right, it's not down to attitude or application."

Smith told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "We tend as the media to get very excited when anyone says anything that can be taken as being explosive or different or slightly critical of their own team.

"They are speaking five minutes after they have run nine miles at high intensity and suffered in this case a humiliating defeat and a major setback in their professional lives. It’s fair enough to cut them a little bit of slack.

"On the other hand if you say your team is not hungry enough, that is quite a big allegation to make. If it’s true, it’s true and I don’t think Maddison should feel bad for saying that.

"If he feels that is lacking, that’s OK. The fans have a right to know that and he has a right to express it."

Former Premier League defender Sebastien Bassong added: "I never really understood why we should hold back.

"We always advise people not to talk straight after a game but he has to go and do an interview. Now he has to take responsibility and he might even trigger something within the squad.

"Players might not be happy but at least that’s going to create something. What he did, what he said was true. They are not aggressive enough in both boxes, they are not starting on the front foot.

"There is something going on and it has been like that all season. They just haven’t been at the level they should have been."

