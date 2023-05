Jack Herrall, BBC Sport Scotland

Motherwell gradually increased the pressure and always looked the more likely to score from 20 minutes or so onwards.

Van Veen's future remains up in the air but his performance today was a textbook example of what you want your talisman to do.

They've now won six of their last 10 league games, only losing twice in that time. As soon as they got up to speed, it is fair to say they look in control and comfortable.