Two more Celtic players flouted lockdown, says Lennon

Two further Celtic players in addition to Boli Bolingoli broke Covid-19 travel rules in the failed 10-in-a-row season, says former manager Neil Lennon.

Bolingoli did not quarantine following an unsanctioned trip to Spain in August 2020 and then played against Kilmarnock, with Celtic punished by having their following two league games postponed.

Lennon, Celtic's manager at the time, has now claimed two unmaned players also flouted the lockdown restrictions.

"We had the Bolingoli incident at the start of that season," Lennon told PLZ Soccer., external "We’re saying don’t leave Glasgow and he gets on a flight to Spain for a day.

“And then he comes back and says, ‘I didn’t go to Spain, I went to Belgium.'

“We'd played Hamilton and gave him a couple of days off and said you’re not allowed to leave Glasgow.

"A week later we’re playing Kilmarnock. In between that he had gone to Spain, not told anyone and then was in the squad and played a bit of the game against Kilmarnock.

"Then the story develops, develops, develops and we said, ‘You weren’t supposed to leave Glasgow, what did you do?’

"He said, ‘I went to Andorra and then I drove over the border to Belgium to see my family.'

"Two hours later he rings me and goes 'Actually, I went to Marbella for the day'. He's a grown man, what can you do?

"I then had a meeting with the players [and asked] ‘Did anyone else leave Glasgow?' No.

"Later on I get two phone calls from players – I’m not going to say who – saying, 'Gaffer, I was in Amsterdam' and 'I was in Manchester.' You’re like, 'Guys, come on.'

"Looking back, it was really difficult for them. They missed their families. There were no restaurants and no social interaction with people and they broke the rules. I get it."