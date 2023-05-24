Miovski's 'good news' on ankle injury

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski has revealed his ankle his not broken as he awaits further scans on the injury suffered in the win over St Mirren.

Miovski will miss Aberdeen's season-ending game at Celtic on Saturday after being caught late and high on the ankle by Thierry Small, whose yellow card was upgraded to red.

"Unfortunately I finish the season early with [an] ankle injury and it's good news that its not broken," the North Macedonia striker wrote on social media.

"I will have further exams tomorrow on my ligaments. Thanks everyone for the great message, I will come back strong."