Roy Hodgson says reports Wilfried Zaha was angry at being substituted in the 4-3 win over West Ham are "utterly untrue".

Zaha, who scored Crystal Palace's second goal against the Hammers, was replaced by Luka Milivojevic in the 84th minute.

Hodgson said: "He's fine, he’s a good captain.

"I'm irritated to some extent. The press are reporting that Wilf was angry at being taken off. How do the press feel they have the right to report that?

"He wasn't angry at being taken off at all. In fact he and I had discussed him playing an extra ten minutes when I'd been thinking about taking him off ten minutes earlier.

"I hear that he was going on about one of the other players in the game. He certainly wasn't moaning about being taken off. It’s an insult really as we are talking about someone who I made captain of the team and he was working hard to show an example to the team saying this is what's needed.

"For him to read that Wilf Zaha throws his toys out the pram is totally and utterly untrue, I think that's unfair."