Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba is "excited to be back" at Luton Town, after helping the Hatters win promotion while on loan last season.

Nakamba said: "I’m very excited to be back home at Luton to continue the journey. When I joined on loan, I felt love from everyone – the manager, the board, the staff, the players and the fans. I was welcomed as part of the family and that pushed me to give everything for this club.

"The fans really welcomed me and made me feel energised and motivated to do well, so it was unbelievable to pay them back in way that we did. To see them at Wembley, celebrating, brought tears of joy. It was real love.

"Over the summer the manager has been saying 'you need to be here!' and I’m so happy, so excited to now be back and ready for the season."