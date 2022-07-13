Watson continues as Ross County captain
Defender Keith Watson will continue to lead Ross County for season 2022-23.
The 32-year-old defender has been with the Staggies since 2018 and made 26 appearances for Malky Mackay's side last term.
🦌 Ross County are delighted to announce that Keith Watson will continue as Club Captain for season 2022/23.— Ross County FC (@RossCounty) July 13, 2022
Jack Baldwin will support Keith as Team Captain for our upcoming cinch Premiership campaign.
