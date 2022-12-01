Bojan Miovski may have 12 goals already this season, but he isn't the only Aberdeen striker boasting impressive numbers.

Youth star Alfie Bavidge has bagged five hat-tricks in the Under-18s League and scored 19 goals during the first 10 games in the division.

"﻿At the very beginning of the season, I wasn't great!," the 16-year-old, who was one of seven U18 players involved in the first-team squad's winter camp in Atlanta, told RedTV, external.

"Then something just snapped, I think after the Motherwell game, and it's been brilliant since then so I'm just hoping I can keep that streak going.

"﻿If I score I'm buzzing, even if it's just one. But obviously when I get that first goal I'm going for two, three and if I miss a chance, it's always in my head after the game... 'I could've had four'. ﻿I am always wanting more.

“The aim for this season is just scoring goals. Simple as that. I don’t set myself any targets. If you do that, what happens when you get there?"