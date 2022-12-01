M﻿eet the next Miovski...

Bojan Miovski may have 12 goals already this season, but he isn't the only Aberdeen striker boasting impressive numbers.

Youth star Alfie Bavidge has bagged five hat-tricks in the Under-18s League and scored 19 goals during the first 10 games in the division.

"﻿At the very beginning of the season, I wasn't great!," the 16-year-old, who was one of seven U18 players involved in the first-team squad's winter camp in Atlanta, told RedTV.

"Then something just snapped, I think after the Motherwell game, and it's been brilliant since then so I'm just hoping I can keep that streak going.

"﻿If I score I'm buzzing, even if it's just one. But obviously when I get that first goal I'm going for two, three and if I miss a chance, it's always in my head after the game... 'I could've had four'. ﻿I am always wanting more.

“The aim for this season is just scoring goals. Simple as that. I don’t set myself any targets. If you do that, what happens when you get there?"

SNS