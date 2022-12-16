'We're raring to go' - Iacovitti

Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti believes his side have benefitted from the World Cup break, and are ready to hit the ground running when they host St Johnstone tomorrow.

“We worked really hard over the break, had a great week in Spain so we’re all really well prepared," Iacovitti said.

“We finished really well (before the break), two back to back wins - got to keep that going now.

“We had 4 or 5 injured lads, they’ve all come back now. It’s good to have everyone back fit, no-one’s safe, we've got to keep working hard in training and we’re raring to go tomorrow.

Iacovitti also hinted that County have a specific plan to counter the threats that St Johnstone pose.

“We know what their strengths and weaknesses are," he said. "We’re well prepared, we’ve got a gameplan - you'll have to find out tomorrow. They’re a solid team, they don’t give much away.”