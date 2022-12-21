Celtic 2-1 Livingston: What the manager said

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou wasn't overly thrilled with his side's performance.

"I thought the performance wasn't one of our best," he said on Sportsound.

"The first half was okay, but I'm disappointed that we had balls across the box and we didn't have bodies in those areas.

"At 2-0 the game should have been over for us. When you're faced with teams sitting back you've got to find ways of getting in behind.

"We didn't have bodies in areas where they know they should be, capitalising."