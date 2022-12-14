Mark Mitchener, BBC Sport

The news Bournemouth fans have been waiting for has arrived – Bill Foley’s takeover has been ratified by the Premier League, a little over nine weeks since the American visited the club for the first time.

Fan reaction has been one of relief (that there were no last-minute hitches), and optimism for the future – while many have also made a point of thanking outgoing owner Maxim Demin, who had bankrolled the fairytale rise from the lower divisions to the Premier League, and leaves the Dorset club in a hugely better state than in which he found it.

Foley becomes chairman with immediate effect, succeeding Jeff Mostyn – who, according to local media reports, is set to remain with the club in a new role.

Foley’s opening messages have ticked all the right boxes, placing an emphasis on the community as “the foundation for the success of any sports team”, and pledging his commitment to improving the club’s infrastructure, as well as the women’s and girls’ teams.

The revelation that he has bought a home in the area – no small commitment, given house prices in the more affluent areas of Bournemouth – also indicates he sees this as a long-term project.

Also coming as a complete surprise to the fanbase has been the identity of Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan, star of the “Creed” series of boxing films among others, as one of the minority investors in Foley’s partnership.

Jordan is exactly the sort of name to grow the club’s profile internationally – while one high-profile Cherries fan who will be interested more than most at Jordan’s involvement is Commonwealth cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith. Could a part in the next Creed movie be on the cards?

