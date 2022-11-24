H﻿arry Maguire says criticism of Cristiano Ronaldo shows how easily players can be on the rough end of opinion in football.

R﻿onaldo left Manchester United earlier this week when his contract was terminated after a public falling out with the club he has twice represented.

M﻿aguire said: "As a footballer nobody likes being criticised but I think it's part and parcel of the game. I've played with Cristiano Ronaldo for the last couple of years and he's one of the greatest players to ever kick a football.

"He gets criticised daily, so if it's going to happen to him and the position I'm in playing for Manchester United, it's going to happen to each and every one of us. You've just got to work hard, go into training, do your best and that's all you can do."

M﻿aguire has faced criticism of his own for his form in recent months and his position in the England World Cup side has drawn scrutiny given he has been unable to hold down a place at club level.

A﻿sked if he ever felt doubt he could find a rhythm given his lack of game time, he said: "No I have great belief in myself, I go on the training pitch, I work as hard as possible, I give my all, I give my best and that gives you good preparation to go into a game and perform to the best level.

"I went into the Euros off the back of an eight-to-10 week injury so I wasn't worried about the lack of game time, although obviously I want to play every week for my club.

"I want to be playing every week for my club, so I'm going to fight to get back into the team, but I feel fresh and I knew the World Cup was coming up so I put in the extra shifts."