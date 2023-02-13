We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Arsenal and Brentford.

Here are some of your comments:

Arsenal fans

Ben: This is the time when we really feel the need for Gabriel Jesus. Nketiah has been doing a great job, bagging lots of goals, but Jesus creates more. He can come off to the left, leaving space for Martinelli to cut in and do his job, and also just creates more havoc. Hopefully he’ll be fully fit soon…

Eric: Not our best performance of the season but Brentford set out to make it difficult for us and succeeded. But for yet another disgraceful decision by VAR Lee Mason we would have managed a win. Beat City on Wednesday and we are back on track. No reason to worry yet!

PB: Very poor defending against the big forward line of Brentford. Brentford played very similar to Everton last week. Pump it up to the big forwards and defend well. Brentford probably deserved to win. It shows all the lesser teams how to stop and even beat Arsenal. The cracks are beginning to show. Put two people on Saka and Arsenal look half a team.

David: Terrible VAR refereeing without a doubt. However, Arsenal were shut out by Brentford and were reduced to shooting from distance.

Brentford fans

Paul: First-class away performance. Frustrated Arsenal’s attack. Arsenal only had one or two clear-cut chances. On another day, Toney could have had a hat-trick - Bees dangerous on the break.

Ken: Deserved the win, had the better of the chances and restricted Arsenal to very little clear-cut chances. What a fantastic team performance, 10 without defeat, and the team looks unbeatable.

Liam: Yet again little ol' Brentford cause an upset to a top team. But not a surprise to us fans, who've been at the Gtech all season. Thomas Frank deserves a Manager of the Month award, but of course he probably won't get one, because we're not a 'top team!'

Steve: Yet again Brentford surprise the big boys. Take us for granted at your peril.