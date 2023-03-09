Long-term ambition to close the gap - Halliday

Hearts midfielder Andy Halliday has emphasised the scale of the gap between the Old Firm and the rest of the Scottish Premiership, but believes the Tynecastle club can make up ground in future.

Third-place Hearts finished 28 points behind Rangers last season, with champions Celtic a further four ahead, and their current deficit on the top two is 25 and 34 points.

“Years like last year have to come consistently," Halliday told the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"It was the highest financial turnover in Hearts’ history, so that has to be consistent along with Europe, runs in cups and finishing third in the league.

"We’ve improved definitely as a squad. Aberdeen, Livingston, St Mirren and Hibs have all improved, but Celtic and Rangers have improved as well. That financial turnover from last year, we would need six or seven of that to make what Celtic made last year, so it’s very difficult.

“The evidence in the table, and in the games we’ve had against Rangers and Celtic, prove they are a bit away from us, but the long-term ambition at the club is to close that gap as much as we possibly can.

“I saw a stat that Rangers are projected to finish on 93 points, and they could finish double digits away from Celtic - it just shows how strong they’ve both been.

“From our perspective, we want to improve every year, and to do that we have to get consistent European group-stage football and finish as high as we can in the league.”