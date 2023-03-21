James Jones, We Are West Ham, external

International breaks are often seen as a hindrance but there's something about this one that has an element of comfort for West Ham.

This is a vital period in the club's history.

While Premier League survival must be the ultimate priority, there's also the not-so-small matter of a Europa Conference League quarter-final to look forward to.

West Ham face Gent in April, looking to make back-to-back European semi-finals for the first time since the 1960s. But there are also huge Premier League games against Southampton, Fulham, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.

These are games that might just define the club's Premier League status for the next 12 months.

So this break has come at the perfect time. It gives David Moyes two weeks to find a formula that works, one that will have his side replicating the kind of form that achieved consecutive top-seven finishes.

If he gets it right, it will be huge for the history of this football club.

If he doesn't, it could mean relegation and the sack.

West Ham are going into this break on a knife edge and no-one really knows which way it’s going to go.