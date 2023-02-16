Chelsea v Southampton: Pick of the stats

Raheem Sterling has been involved in 12 goals in 19 Premier League games against Southampton (eight goals, four assists), netting Chelsea's goal in their 2-1 loss earlier this season. Only against West Ham (14) has he been involved in more in the top flight.

Southampton are looking to complete their first league double over Chelsea since the 1987-88 campaign - their 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge that season saw a 17-year-old Alan Shearer make his senior English league debut.