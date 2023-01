Transfer news: Chelsea agree deal for Monaco's Badiashile

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Monaco to sign France defender Benoit Badiashile, 21. (The Athletic - subscription required), external

Manchester United and Chelsea could engage in a bidding war to sign Inter Milan and Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries, 26. (Marco Barzaghi, via Express), external

Chelsea are planning further talks with Benfica for World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 21, after beginning an "aggressive" pursuit of the Argentina player. (Metro), external

