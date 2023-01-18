What do West Ham need to do before the window shuts?

We asked for your opinions on what business West Ham need to do between now and the end of the January transfer window.

Here are some of your comments:

David: Can we have a new manager please?

Ian: It’s a new manager we need at West Ham. We do need full-backs and another striker, but getting rid of Moyes would be a big step towards safety. I don’t believe the board will do that though. We’re going down again.

Eugene: West Ham need two big-name strikers and a top-class midfielder if we are to escape the drop.

Songfish: We need a proper central striker - off the shoulder, ball at feet, pacey. I think our wing-backs need replacing, and ideally a manager who can play with the squad he has to their strengths.

Roy: The only transfer we need is Moyes out, Pochettino in.

Henry: If rumours are true that we could be selling Antonio and Dawson, I think we should replace them with Moffi from Lorient and Disasi from Monaco. Also I say this with a heavy heart, but it's time for Moyes to go, get Sean Dyche in!