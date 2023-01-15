Rangers 2-1 Aberdeen (aet) - what the manager said after League Cup semi-final loss

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "We're extremely disappointed to have been knocked out of the cup at this late stage. Rangers started well, put us on the back foot. Once the game settled down, we grew into it and it was very even.

"There's a sense of pride on my part with the effort that the players gave.

"We tried to congest the middle of the pitch and the effort and commitment that the players showed for 120 minutes was quite incredible.

"We have no arguments about the red card. As soon as the tackle was made, I thought he was off. It was a poor decision from Anthony Stewart, he could have stayed on his feet."