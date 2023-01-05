Chelsea v Manchester City: Team news

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who hasn't played since the World Cup, is still out with a shoulder injury, so Kepa Arrizabalaga will again start.

N'Golo Kante and Reece James are among those still sidelined with injury.

Manchester City will be without Ruben Dias, who has a hamstring problem, while fellow centre-back Aymeric Laporte's back issue will be assessed.

Forward Julian Alvarez could feature for the first time since winning the World Cup with Argentina.

Who do you think will start for the hosts?

Predict the line-up City boss Pep Guardiola will go for