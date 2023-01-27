Transfer news: Everton set to drop Gordon asking price

Everton are expected to drop their £60m asking price for English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, and accept around £40m plus add-ons after their original valuation put Newcastle United off. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Having missed the last three days of training, Gordon has told the Toffees he has no intention of returning to the club as he tries to force through a move to Newcastle. (Mail), external

AC Milan are interested in the Magpies' 25-year-old France forward Allan Saint-Maximin. (Sky Sports Italy, external)

Newcastle, Chelsea and Manchester United are all interested in the Netherlands and Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries, with Inter Milan setting a price of 40m euros (£35m) for the 26-year-old. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian), external

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's gossip column