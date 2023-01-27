Transfer news: Everton set to drop Gordon asking price

Gossip

Everton are expected to drop their £60m asking price for English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, and accept around £40m plus add-ons after their original valuation put Newcastle United off. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Having missed the last three days of training, Gordon has told the Toffees he has no intention of returning to the club as he tries to force through a move to Newcastle. (Mail)

AC Milan are interested in the Magpies' 25-year-old France forward Allan Saint-Maximin. (Sky Sports Italy)

Newcastle, Chelsea and Manchester United are all interested in the Netherlands and Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries, with Inter Milan setting a price of 40m euros (£35m) for the 26-year-old. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's gossip column