Ross County 0-1 Rangers: What they said

Ross County manager Malky Mackay was taking positives from the 1-0 home defeat by Rangers despite his side dropping to second bottom because of Kilmarnock's 2-2 draw away to Motherwell.

"I was really proud of the players, the way they played against Rangers," he tells BBC Scotland. "We were excellent.

"I knew we had to come out on the front foot. I thought the more we were on the front foot, the better we got, especially in the first half.

"We had the two fabulous chances and we have to be clinical and take them. That changes the dynamic of the game.

"Overall, to cause Rangers the number of problems we did, gives us heart. We are hungry for games right now."