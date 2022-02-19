Brighton 0-3 Burnley

Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport

This was Burnley's day; their first away win of the season and an afternoon to remember for Wout Weghorst.

Sean Dyche had said his side's performances were not being matched by results in recent weeks, and he was vindicated. The Clarets are now back in the conversation for Premier League survival.

Brighton, meanwhile, were poor in defence and flat in attack. Graham Potter refused to let the absence of Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster be an excuse, and admitted his side were second best.

It has been a fantastic season for the Seagulls, but they didn't get a grip of the game at all today.