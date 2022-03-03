FA Cup progress paving the way for quadruple?

Gary Rose, BBC Sport

Victory in Sunday's EFL Cup final means an unprecedented quadruple - winning the Champions League, Premier League and two domestic cups - remains a possibility for Liverpool.

The Reds have a 2-0 lead over Inter Milan from the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie and are six points behind Manchester City in the title race but winning the lot is something Klopp has, understandably, played down.

No English club has ever managed the feat. City came close in 2019 after winning a domestic treble but they were beaten by Tottenham in the quarter-final of that season's Champions League.

But while Jurgen Klopp may play down a clean sweep of trophies, he will nevertheless be keen to win at least the FA Cup, given that it is a trophy that has so far eluded him and Wednesday marked the first time he had taken the Reds beyond the fifth round.

Squad depth is going to be key to the Reds' hopes of challenging for multiple trophies and Minamino's display underlined just how much talent they have.

Asked about how important squad depth has been for Liverpool's form this season, Klopp said: "That's the reason for the situation we are in. We have this kind of mentality and character in the squad.

"It is exactly what we need to be successful in the long term. That is the quality we need and the boys have to be ready. They don't fight each other for a position but they have to fight for their best version."

