Everybody trained on Wednesday apart from long-term absentee Ben Chilwell - who won't be back any time soon - and right-back Reece James, who is suffering from a muscle problem that needs further assessment after playing three games. "It's a setback, for sure. We are worried," said Tuchel.

He said "clarity is always better than uncertainty" when asked about the ownership situation at Chelsea. "I have no more information than you have," he added.

On Andreas Christensen's future: "We hear the rumours and the situation with Andreas, for many weeks, and we are not happy about it. We have to consider the possibility he will leave us. Will we like it? No. Will we move on? Yes. I will treat him as my player until the very last day."

The form of Kai Havertz is down to the player himself, said Tuchel, who added: "I don't take pride. It's on him and he's stepped up. The players take care of themselves and if they are on the pitch, it's on them to stay on the pitch."

Tuchel admitted it has been hard for Romelu Lukaku but said the forward is important to his squad. "There are times when players are not happy because we can only pick 11 players, but there is always a chance for him," said the German.

He said Chelsea have the ability to join the Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League title race. "There are some reasons why the gap opened but it is not the moment to complain or be too negative," he added.