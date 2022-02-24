On this week's edition of the Footballer's Football Podcast, Newcastle striker Callum Wilson and West Ham forward Michail Antonio reflect on the 1-1 draw between the two sides in the Premier League last weekend.

Antonio: "I am very impressed [with Newcastle] - the shape you have and the way you guys are playing. We know how Eddie [Howe] likes to play, a possession-based manager, and he has got you guys playing very well."

Wilson: "I think [Newcastle] should've won, if being totally honest - but am I going to say that, being a Geordie!"

Antonio: "I don't think you should've won at all! I feel the result was right. First half, we were all over you guys then second half, you guys came alive.

"We're not playing like we did at the start of the season. We've been doing different things in training to try to get out of this stale, rotten situation that we're in. But even though we're not playing well, we're still picking up points at."

Wilson: "The manager has come in and made a difference, but it's still early days - we're not taking anything for granted. We know we've still got a lot of work to do from now until the end of the season, but it was good to get the point. I think on current form, we probably feel like we dropped two points."

