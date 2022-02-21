Man City 2-3 Tottenham: Pick of the stats

Harry Kane’s winner for Tottenham, timed at 94:25, was the latest winning goal scored against Manchester City in the Premier League since Michael Owen for Manchester United in September 2009 (95:27).

Tottenham Hotspur are only the fourth side ever to complete a league double over a side managed by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, after Chelsea (2016-17), Manchester United (2019-20) and Wolves (2019-20).

Having won 14 of their past 15 Premier League matches prior to the loss to Spurs (D1), City suffered their first league defeat since October, when they lost 2-0 to Crystal Palace.

Spurs duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have now assisted one another for 36 Premier League goals, the joint-most of any pairing in the competition's history, moving level with Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard.