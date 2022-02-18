Conte on top-four chances, squad strength and facing Man City

Sonny Cohen, BBC Sport

Head coach Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Tottenham's trip to Manchester City in the Premier League.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Antonio Conte has clarified his comments about Spurs' chances of making the top four, saying that he feels he only needs a "1% chance of fighting for a Champions League place".

He also expressed his happiness at the signings of Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur, stating he now has a "more complete squad".

However, the Italian manager acknowledged that his side are "numerically weaker" having let four "important" players leave the club.

Conte is aware of the threat posed by Saturday's opponents City, saying his side will "need to suffer" and will need to be "tactically perfect" if they are to win.

